- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in Muzaffargarh
Over 9000 Cusec Water Released In 2 Canals After 94% Sowing Target Achieved In Muzaffargarh
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 11:32 PM
At least 172,512 acre area has so far been brought under cotton cultivation meeting the sowing target by 94 per cent and over 9000 cusec water was being released into two canals in Muzaffargarh to support growth of cotton and other crops
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) At least 172,512 acre area has so far been brought under cotton cultivation meeting the sowing target by 94 per cent and over 9000 cusec water was being released into two canals in Muzaffargarh to support growth of cotton and other crops.
This was stated by Deputy Director agriculture Muhammad Iqbal Khan Niazi in a Cotton Crop Management and Monitoring (CCMM) meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali in the chair.
ADCG Muhammad Yousuf Cheena, progressive farmers, fertilisers dealers, irrigation and water management officials attended the meeting.
Farmers thanked deputy commissioner for his efforts that enabled them have water reaching till tails of water courses.
They said, the canals that were closed for the last ten years were now operational.
DD Agriculture Niazi said that 8300 cusec water was released into Muzaffargarh canal and another 850 cusec in Rangpur canal.
He said, vast area measuring 59,800 acre was brought under cotton cultivation in tehsil Alipur, 26037 acres in tehsil Muzaffargarh. However, district Kot Addu registered sowing at an area of 26,696 acres.
The DC asked officials to provide guidance to farmers to help them get enhanced per acre cotton yield.
APP/mkk/ifi
Recent Stories
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini
World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing
Planet overheating, ban fossil fuel ads: UN chief
Andreeva stuns Sabalenka, youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997
Canada central bank cuts key lending rate, signals more ahead
President Asif Ali Zardari summons NA, Senate sessions
Paolini sinks Rybakina to reach French Open semi-finals
Justice Athar Minallah issues dissenting note in NAB law amendments case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing1 minute ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari summons NA, Senate sessions1 minute ago
-
Justice Athar Minallah issues dissenting note in NAB law amendments case1 minute ago
-
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered1 minute ago
-
Divisional Commissioner chairs high level meeting1 minute ago
-
Govt chalks out multi level reforms for economic recovery: Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ih ..1 minute ago
-
ATC extends Shah Mehmood Qureshi's remand in May-9 violence cases1 minute ago
-
Every dollar spent on water restoration yields $30 in recovery: Romina Khurshid Alam1 minute ago
-
Bilawal highlights urgency of environmental protection & climate action38 seconds ago
-
Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan urges collective action to combat climate change40 seconds ago
-
No fee to be collected at sale points of sacrificial animals41 seconds ago
-
DC Khanewal organizes "Say No to Plastic" campaign43 seconds ago