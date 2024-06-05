Open Menu

Over 9000 Cusec Water Released In 2 Canals After 94% Sowing Target Achieved In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 11:32 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) At least 172,512 acre area has so far been brought under cotton cultivation meeting the sowing target by 94 per cent and over 9000 cusec water was being released into two canals in Muzaffargarh to support growth of cotton and other crops.

This was stated by Deputy Director agriculture Muhammad Iqbal Khan Niazi in a Cotton Crop Management and Monitoring (CCMM) meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali in the chair.

ADCG Muhammad Yousuf Cheena, progressive farmers, fertilisers dealers, irrigation and water management officials attended the meeting.

Farmers thanked deputy commissioner for his efforts that enabled them have water reaching till tails of water courses.

They said, the canals that were closed for the last ten years were now operational.

DD Agriculture Niazi said that 8300 cusec water was released into Muzaffargarh canal and another 850 cusec in Rangpur canal.

He said, vast area measuring 59,800 acre was brought under cotton cultivation in tehsil Alipur, 26037 acres in tehsil Muzaffargarh. However, district Kot Addu registered sowing at an area of 26,696 acres.

The DC asked officials to provide guidance to farmers to help them get enhanced per acre cotton yield.

