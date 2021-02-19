Over 9,000 inquiries on Child abuse related cases held in 2020: Sahil

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has conducted over 9,000 inquires based on child abuse in the year 2020 to ensure justice to the victims of the heinous crime, said an official of Sahil working for child protection here on Friday.

Around 24 first information reports (FIRs) were registered during the last year whereas 26 accused were arrested involved in cases related to child abuse, he added.

He said there were three large groups linked to international child pornography racket apprehended by the security departments involved in child abuse and pornography in various parts of the country.

The Sahil official noted that around 2,846 cases of rape and abuse were being reported whereas 3,832 cases were registered in 2020 that showed an increasing trend of case reporting and actions being lodged against the perpetrators which was a positive omen.

He also said that in the first six months of 2020 as many as 8,489 cases were registered in the last six months of 2020 of child abuse.

To a question, he said the cases pertaining to child abuse were less reported and penalized where the trend and social attitude towards the menace had also changed which would be propitious to ensure child protection in the country.