UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 9,000 Inquiries On Child Abuse Related Cases Held In 2020: Sahil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 02:48 PM

Over 9,000 inquiries on Child abuse related cases held in 2020: Sahil

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has conducted over 9,000 inquires based on child abuse in the year 2020 to ensure justice to the victims of the heinous crime, said an official of Sahil working for child protection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has conducted over 9,000 inquires based on child abuse in the year 2020 to ensure justice to the victims of the heinous crime, said an official of Sahil working for child protection .

Around 24 first information reports (FIRs) were registered during the last year whereas 26 accused were arrested involved in cases related to child abuse, he added.

He said there were three large groups linked to international child pornography racket apprehended by the security departments involved in child abuse and pornography in various parts of the country.

The Sahil official noted that around 2,846 cases of rape and abuse were being reported whereas 3,832 cases were registered in 2020 that showed an increasing trend of case reporting and actions being lodged against the perpetrators which was a positive omen.

He also said that in the first six months of 2020 as many as 8,489 cases were registered in the last six months of 2020 of child abuse.

To a question, he said the cases pertaining to child abuse were less reported and penalized where the trend and social attitude towards the menace had also changed which would be propitious to ensure child protection in the country.

P:ffr/X:ftp/L:srb/R:srb\778

Related Topics

Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency 2020

Recent Stories

4-Days Training Program on Calf Rearing & Feedlot ..

16 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

2 minutes ago

Lebanon Appoints New Judge to Lead Investigation I ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Court Reaffirms Navalny's Prison Term in Yv ..

2 minutes ago

Guterres calls for global action to bring crises-h ..

2 minutes ago

PM vows to address problems of the farmers

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.