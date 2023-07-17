Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Over 9,000 patients treated at BKMC Swabi during six months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The administration of Bacha Khan Medical Complex-MTI Swabi, an affiliated teaching institute of Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC-MTI), on Monday, released a 6-month progress report on Institutional Based Private Practice Data (IBPP).

In the first six months of the current year, 9,585 patients availed IBPP services from 3 PM to 8 PM. Among them, 3,969 patients consulted medical specialists, 2,414 patients received orthopaedic treatment, and others sought consultation with different specialists.

The data further indicates that during these six months, more 269 CT scans, 290 ECGs, 1,741 X-rays, and 821 ultrasounds were performed. Additionally, over 3,000 laboratory tests were carried out during IBPP timings.

BKMC-MTI has 20 specialist doctors available from 3 to 8 PM, in addition to regular OPD timings, to facilitate the public.

It is worth mentioning here that the hospital decreases the free, procedural charges in IBPP, though the services provided were supervised and provided by dedicated Professionals and specialists, aiming to provide the best possible healthcare services in reasonable charges.

Medical Director Dr. Shahid Nasir Khalid expressed satisfaction over the progress of IBPP. He highlighted the ongoing efforts to ensure the availability of consultants not only during the morning OPD but also during the IBPP timings.

He also emphasized that the hospital is equipped with modern equipment and major surgeries are now performed free of charge under the Sehat Card Plus Program.

According to the BKMC-MTI spokesperson, currently, the BKMC-MTI IBP practice offers specialized healthcare services in Medicine, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, General Surgery, Gynaecology, Spinal Surgery, Gastroenterology, Plastic Surgery, Ophthalmology (EYE), and ENT specialities.

More Stories From Pakistan