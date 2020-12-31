Over 9000 people in Hyderabad contracted COVID-19 during 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The coronavirus infected some 9,131 Hyderabad citizens in the outgoing year besides claiming 199 lives since the month of March, 2020. According to the statistics shared by the District Health Office here Thursday, as many as 103,755 people were tested for the virus during the year.

Some 8,080 people among the 9,131 citizens infected by the virus have recovered while another 852 are under isolation including 814 people under home isolation. A medical board under Pro Vice Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Prof Dr Ikram Ujjar, transfused plasma to 45 coronavirus patients.