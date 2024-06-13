Over 9000 rescuers to remain alert on Eid-ul-Adha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Emergency Services Department (ESD) Secretary Dr. Rizwan Naseer reviewed the arrangements to ensure prompt response to emergencies in Punjab during holidays of Eid-ul-Adha.

Chairing an online zoom meeting with all District Emergency Officers (DEOs) here on Thursday, he directed the all District Emergency Officers (DEOs) to ensure provision of timely emergency ambulance, rescue, and fire services to all citizens without any discrimination across Punjab.

The meeting was also attended by Heads of Wings of Emergency Services Department & academy.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer also directed all DEOs that close coordination must be maintained with districts/ tehsils headquarters hospitals for better management of victims of emergencies in case of any untoward incident.

The Provincial Monitoring Officer (PMO) briefed the Secretary ESD that over 9000 rescuers will be deployed during Eid to provide timely and professional care in case of emergency in Punjab. These rescuers along with 531 ambulances, 795 Rescue Motorbikes, 32 Rescue Vehicles, 121 Fire Vehicles will be available at 1479 key points whereas, 496 Rescue posts will also be established to provide optimum emergency cover to the citizens across Punjab.

The Provincial Monitoring Cell (PMC) and Patient Transfer Services (PTS) Cell at Emergency Services Headquarters will remain operational round-the-clock for timely shifting of patients from tertiary care hospitals to specialized healthcare hospitals.

The DEOs briefed the Secretary that Emergency plans for Eid-ul-Adha have also been finalized in consultation with their respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs).

On this occasion, Dr. Rizwan Naseer urged all the citizens to drive carefully while going to their hometowns and avoid over eating to save themselves from choking, food poisoning and gastroenteritis emergencies. He also asked the citizens to be very careful while going to forest & water recreational sites in this hot weather. He advised to avoid unnecessary exposer of sunlight to prevent from heat stroke. He suggested to staying hydrated, wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothes and taking frequent breaks in shaded or cool areas in case of hot weather to ensure health and safety during the festivities. He appealed to young motorbike riders to abstain from performing dangerous stunts like wheelie. The Secretary ESD wished all the citizens of Punjab a Safe Eid Mubarak on behalf of the Emergency Services Department.