Over 9000 tons of garbage picked up daily: SSWMB chief

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :More than 9000 tons of garbage being picked up daily from the city, whereas up to 11,000 tons of garbage is discharged.The rest of garbage does not reach the dumping sites.

This was mentioned by Sindh Solid Waste Management Board's Chairman, Zubair Channa during his visit to Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, said KATI statement here on Tuesday.

Patron-in-Chief of KATI, S. M. Muneer, CEO KITE, Zubair Chhaya, KATI's Acting President Maheen Salman, Vice President Farrukh Qandhari and Standing Committee Chairman Saleem-uz-Zaman were also present.

Chairman SSWMB said that initially 3.5 tons of garbage was collected. At present, a survey is being conducted for industrial waste which was aimed at estimating the waste collected from the industry.

KATI members could participate in the survey without hesitation. Manufacturers could contact SSWMB and avail the facility of garbage collection for a small monthly payment, he said.

Channa said that the government was not paying for garbage collection but the Chinese company had invested 2.

5 to 3 billion. It was our responsibility to take full advantage of their services and keep the city clean and free from the garbage.

KATI 's Patron-in-Chief, S.M. Muneer appreciated the services of Zubair Channa who had earlier served as Deputy Commissioner, Korangi district.

In Canada, every citizen was given a different color bin with separate trash cans, the same style we should adopt so that we could make billions of Dollars by recycling trash. S.M. Muneer said Sindh Chief Minister was working seriously and revolutionary changes had been made in water board.

Acting President KATI Maheen Salman, said that KATI had an agreement with the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board for collection of garbage from Korangi industrial area.

The initiatives of SSWMB were commendable, he noted.

KITE's CEO Zubair Chhaya acknowledged that aid that SSWMB was providing the best possible service under the leadership of Zubair Channa.