Over 9000 vehicles challaned during 15-day drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Traffic Police Swat during a 15-day campaign have challaned 9,053 vehicles and collected penalties to the tone of millions of rupees for violating traffic laws, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The motor cycles of the minor riders were also impounded for three days and returned after signing a formal affidavit with their parents.

The campaign was launched in wake of growing traffic accidents and deaths of minor motorcycle riders.

On the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) a public awareness campaign has also been initiated under the supervision of DSP Zeerab Gul Khan and both traffic and operational police are fully participating in the drive.

During the campaign action was carried out against tinted glasses vehicles, personified number plates, wheeling, rickshaws and motorcycles in Mingora City, Bari Kot, Kabal, Matta, Khawaza Khela, Madiyan and other localities.Tinted glasses were removed from 1886.

Similarly, 1547 vehicles were challaned for personified-fake number plates, 141 for wheeling, 2428 under-aged drivers, 420 rickshaws and 490 other vehicles were impounded and penalised.

The residents have expressed satisfaction over the campaign against the violators of traffic laws and appealed for its continuation.