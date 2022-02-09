UrduPoint.com

Over 9,000 Vehicles Checked On 2nd Day Of Excise Deptt's Road Checking Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Over 9,000 vehicles checked on 2nd day of Excise Deptt's road checking drive

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :A total of 9248 vehicles were checked across the province on the second day of the ongoing road checking campaign against tax defaulting vehicles.

According to the details, a total of 9248 vehicles were checked on the second day of Excise Department's road checking campaign out of which 2748 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 2218 in Hyderabad, 790 in Sukkur, 1165 in Larkana, 1291 in Mirpurkhas and 1036 in Shaheed Benazirabad, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

During the road checking campaign, 630 vehicles were impounded for various reasons while papers of 1015 vehicles were also confiscated.

A total of Rs 83.54 million tax was collected from these vehicles.

In a statement, Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs & food Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicles would continue till February 18.

Owners of tax defaulting vehicles should deposit taxes to avoid any untoward situation. Mukesh Kumar Chawla further said that online tax facility for depositing taxes is also available. Owners of tax defaulting vehicles should take advantage of this facility.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Vehicles Road Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana February From Million

Recent Stories

Huawei released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, delive ..

Huawei released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, delivering upgraded new smart produc ..

16 minutes ago
 The United States Has Donated Over 50 Million COVI ..

The United States Has Donated Over 50 Million COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: ..

AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: WHO

11 minutes ago
 49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

11 minutes ago
 American snowboarder Jacobellis crowned in women's ..

American snowboarder Jacobellis crowned in women's cross at Beijing 2022

12 minutes ago
 PM Imran says Zardari is out with his cheque book ..

PM Imran says Zardari is out with his cheque book to buy people

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>