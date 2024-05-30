Over 90,000 books, guidance publications distributed among Pilgrims at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, represented by its branch in Makkah Region, continues to provide educational guidance services to pilgrims arriving via King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

A total of 92,467 books and guidance publications in various languages have been distributed, along with 98,505 cards for the Islamic electronic library.

According to a report from the branch, 30,341 books have been distributed in Arabic, including materials on Hajj and Umrah rituals, Hajj activity brochures, prayers from the Quran and Sunnah, and guides for pilgrims and Umrah performers, SPA reported.

Additionally, 62,126 books and publications have been translated into 17 languages: English, Indonesian, Bengali, Hindi, Pashto, Persian, Chinese, French, Turkish, Malayalam, Hausa, Uzbek, Filipino, Tamil, urdu, Amharic, and Russian.

The report added that the Islamic electronic library contains a collection of scientific books and guidance materials comprising more than 3,000 items and 320 digital books.

This allows pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors to download scientific materials and books onto their mobile phones through an advanced electronic system that provides educational and guidance services using modern technology.