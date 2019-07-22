UrduPoint.com
Over 90,000 Pilgrims Reach Saudi Arabia: Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 07:49 PM

Over 90,000 pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia: Ministry

Over 90,000 Pakistani pilgrims including 64,000 of government and 26,000 private scheme have so far reached Saudi Arabia for performing the sacred religious obligation of Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Over 90,000 Pakistani pilgrims including 64,000 of government and 26,000 private scheme have so far reached Saudi Arabia for performing the sacred religious obligation of Hajj.

A total of 154 officials and officers of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony were serving pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and 389 doctors, nurses and paramedics of Hajj Medical Mission were performing their duties in holy land. As many as 350 Pakistani Muavineen and 750 local Khuddam have also been deployed for serving pilgrims, said a message received here.

Pakistan Medical Hajj Mission has provided first aid to 11,000 pilgrims. 64 patients have been referred to Saudi hospitals.

The lost and found cell has handed over 3,600 bags to owners after locating from various places. Haram guides assisted over 20,000 pilgrims.

194 pilgrims have contacted helpline for assistance and 150 pilgrims registered their complaints. As many as six intending pilgrims including two private and four government scheme have so far died.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

