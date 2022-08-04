UrduPoint.com

Over 902 Martyrs Laid Lives For Restoration Of Peace In Karachi: AIG Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2022 | 02:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Thursday paying tribute to the martyrs of police said more than 902 martyrs laid their lives for the restoration of peace in Karachi.

In his message on 'Police Martyrs' Day,' the Karachi Police chief said Martyrs' Day was a day to renew the commitment to police officers and personnel who laid their lives to keep the city enlightened.

He said the officers and personnel of Karachi Police along with other law enforcement agencies played a central role in restoring the lights of the city, in eradication of terrorism and establishment of law and order.

Karachi police chief said the martyrs were the pride of department and the welfare of the martyrs' families was our first priority.

Javed Alam Odho said the history of Karachi Police was full of sacrifices and bravery, as a force the officers and personnel of Karachi Police had never hesitated to make any sacrifice.

He concluded that the morale of Karachi police officers and 'jawan', serving the people and ensuring rule of law, is high.

