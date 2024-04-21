Over 906,011 children to be immunized against Polio in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) A week-long anti-polio campaign will commence in the three tehsils of the district from April 29 to cover more than 906,011 children under five years of age. Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the District Health Authority Dr Ejaz Ahmed told APP on Sunday that children would be vaccinated in the area of Rawalpindi City, Cantonment, Tehsil Rawalpindi(Rural), Gujar Khan and Taxila.

Meanwhile, District Superintendent Vaccination Dr Muhammad Nadeem of District Health Authority said that 2,834 mobile teams,677 area incharges and 192 Union Council's Medical officers would participate in the drive to complete the immunisation task.

In addition, "269 fix centers will up set up to administer the drops", adding anti-polio drops would also be administered at 125 transit points while teams would also be deputed at toll plazas so that no child could miss immunization.

Dr Nadeem added that the objective of regularly conducting anti-polio campaigns was to keep children through protective drops and increase their immunity.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from the society.

The parents should cooperate with special to achieve the set target, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema directed the officials of the health authority to perform their duty as a national responsibility, adding no negligence would be tolerated during the campaign.