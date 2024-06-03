Open Menu

Over 906,011 Children To Be Immunized During Anti-polio Drive

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Over 906,011 children to be immunized during anti-polio drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khatak Monday inaugurated the Second Sub National Immunization Drive (SNID-II) by administering polio drops to children under five years of age.

The coordinator of the World Health Organization, Health Authority and officers of other relevant departments were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Khatak said the campaign was launched against the presence of positive polio environmental samples in the province which could be avoided by administering the anti-polio vaccine.

He informed that around 906,011 children would be immunized during the drive while 2,834 mobile teams, 677 area incharges,269 fixed points and 192 Union Council medical officers were participating in the campaign.

The commissioner pointed out that children were also immunized at 125 transit points in the district.

He directed the officials to give special attention to the high-risk Union Councils of the district and no child should be left without immunization.

He further directed to cover the refusal and non-attended cases on the same day, adding no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

Meanwhile, District Superintendent Vaccination, Dr Muhammad Nadeem told APP that over 160,000 children would be administrated against the Polio virus on the first day of the campaign.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society.

The campaign will continue till June 8.

Related Topics

World Polio Mobile Rawalpindi Same June From

Recent Stories

Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

33 minutes ago
 Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Supe ..

Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..

2 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebrat ..

U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program

2 hours ago

Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court

3 hours ago
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

3 hours ago
 Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagra ..

Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram

4 hours ago
 Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touch ..

Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan