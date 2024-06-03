Over 906,011 children to be immunized during anti-polio drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khatak Monday inaugurated the Second Sub National Immunization Drive (SNID-II) by administering polio drops to children under five years of age.

The coordinator of the World Health Organization, Health Authority and officers of other relevant departments were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Khatak said the campaign was launched against the presence of positive polio environmental samples in the province which could be avoided by administering the anti-polio vaccine.

He informed that around 906,011 children would be immunized during the drive while 2,834 mobile teams, 677 area incharges,269 fixed points and 192 Union Council medical officers were participating in the campaign.

The commissioner pointed out that children were also immunized at 125 transit points in the district.

He directed the officials to give special attention to the high-risk Union Councils of the district and no child should be left without immunization.

He further directed to cover the refusal and non-attended cases on the same day, adding no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

Meanwhile, District Superintendent Vaccination, Dr Muhammad Nadeem told APP that over 160,000 children would be administrated against the Polio virus on the first day of the campaign.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society.

The campaign will continue till June 8.