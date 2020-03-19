Over 9,098 kanals of state land retrieved in Faisalabad

Anti-corruption establishment region, Faisalabad retrieved 9,098 kanals and 18 marlas state land from illegal occupants during last three and a half month,informed department source here Thursday

The land is worth about 2.55 billion rupees at market value,it was learnt.

In December 2019, 7252 kanals and 4 marla land costing Rs 1.73 billion was retrieved. In January 2020, 793 kanals and 12 marla land worth Rs 740 million, and in the month of February 1002 kanals and 4 marla land was evacuated from illegal occupants which is worth Rs 70 million.

Also,during first two weeks of current month 50 kanal 18 marla land costing Rs 10 million was retrieved,the official said.