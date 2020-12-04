UrduPoint.com
Over 90pc Target Achieved In Anti-polio Drive So Far

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 11:20 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The 90 percent target of ongoing anti-polio drive has been achieved as polio drops were administered to over 817,000 kids in three days across the district.

The 'Catch up day' program launched to administer the drops to kids which didn't got present at homes on the 4th day of the drive.

The meeting led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Tayyib Khan was held to review the performance of first three days here on Friday.

It was told in the briefing that polio drops were administered to 817,000 kids out 907,000 total target during first three days across the district.

The kids which didn't administered polio drops so far will be covered in two days.

The polio heroes were determined to ensure administering polio drops to each kid.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Arshad Malik, DHO Dr Muhammad Ali Mehdi and other officials were also present.

