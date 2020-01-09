UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 91 % Complaints Of Expats Redressed Via Pakistan Citizen Portal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 02:41 PM

Over 91 % complaints of expats redressed via Pakistan Citizen Portal

As many as 78,484 complaints of Pakistani expatriates have been resolved through the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP), launched by the government in October, 2018 to ensure good governance and improve coordination among the public sector departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):As many as 78,484 complaints of Pakistani expatriates have been resolved through the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP), launched by the government in October, 2018 to ensure good governance and improve coordination among the public sector departments.

"With regard to the overseas Pakistanis complaints, the PCP has registered over 91 per cent redressal rate, which is the manifestation of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been strong proponent of providing all-out facilities to the expats," an official in the Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) told APP on Thursday.

Out of the total complaints lodged with the PCP, the expatriated Pakistanis had filed 85,658 complaints during the last 14 months, the official said.

So far, the PCP had received more than 1.6 million complaints from the locals, foreigners and overseas Pakistanis, out of which over 1.4 million had been redressed, witnessing 90.

57 per cent redressal rate, he said.

The citizen portal had registered some 118,902 expats since October, 2018, out of which 113,097 were men, 5,567 women, 3,973 senior citizens 3,366 persons with disabilities, 551 minorities and 238 others.

To a query, he said currently 30,639 expats residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had got themselves registered with the PCP that was the highest number so far. Saudi Arabia stood at second as 28,172 overseas Pakistanis were using the PCP in that country, he added.

The official said as many as 21,135 complaints were filed from Saudi Arabia, out of which 19,467 had been resolved. Whereas, around 19,379 complaints had been received from the UAE, out of which, 17,911 were redressed.

As many as 31,944 complaints were related to the municipal services, 7,418 regarding energy and power issues, 5,572 against land and revenue and 5,190 were about law and order.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Law And Order UAE Expats Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates October Women 2018 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Justin Bieber diagnosed with “Lym disease”

32 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.60 a barrel W ..

43 minutes ago

European stocks surge at the open

58 minutes ago

20 killed as passenger bus rolls over in northern ..

58 minutes ago

PC-I for Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) ..

58 minutes ago

“Plea Bargain, becoming approver and long detent ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.