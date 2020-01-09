Over 91 % complaints of expats redressed via Pakistan Citizen Portal

As many as 78,484 complaints of Pakistani expatriates have been resolved through the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP), launched by the government in October, 2018 to ensure good governance and improve coordination among the public sector departments

"With regard to the overseas Pakistanis complaints, the PCP has registered over 91 per cent redressal rate, which is the manifestation of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been strong proponent of providing all-out facilities to the expats," an official in the Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) told APP on Thursday.

Out of the total complaints lodged with the PCP, the expatriated Pakistanis had filed 85,658 complaints during the last 14 months, the official said.

So far, the PCP had received more than 1.6 million complaints from the locals, foreigners and overseas Pakistanis, out of which over 1.4 million had been redressed, witnessing 90.

57 per cent redressal rate, he said.

The citizen portal had registered some 118,902 expats since October, 2018, out of which 113,097 were men, 5,567 women, 3,973 senior citizens 3,366 persons with disabilities, 551 minorities and 238 others.

To a query, he said currently 30,639 expats residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had got themselves registered with the PCP that was the highest number so far. Saudi Arabia stood at second as 28,172 overseas Pakistanis were using the PCP in that country, he added.

The official said as many as 21,135 complaints were filed from Saudi Arabia, out of which 19,467 had been resolved. Whereas, around 19,379 complaints had been received from the UAE, out of which, 17,911 were redressed.

As many as 31,944 complaints were related to the municipal services, 7,418 regarding energy and power issues, 5,572 against land and revenue and 5,190 were about law and order.

