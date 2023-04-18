Over 91% construction work on SECL to Matiari 500kV transmission line completed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Over 91 per cent of construction work on 220 kilometers long 500kV transmission line from Shanghai Electric Company Limited (SECL) to Matiari Converter station has already been completed.

The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) on the directives of the Federal government has already expedited work on the transmission line and all-out efforts were being made to complete it shortly.

The transmission line would connect the 1320 MW SECL coal plant in Thar to Matiari Converter station, sources told APP here on Tuesday.

Currently, 54 individual crews, consisting of over 300 labourers, were working relentlessly on the project to complete it at the earliest.

To monitor the pace of work on the project, a camp office of NTDC's top management had also been established at Mithi (Thar) near the project site, the sources added.

MD NTDC, Engr. Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan was also regularly engaged with all stakeholders of the project besides frequently visiting the project site to personally monitor the pace and quality of work.

