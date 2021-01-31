UrduPoint.com
Over 918 Accused Arrested In Week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Karachi Police during its drive against criminals arrested over 918 suspects from different parts of the megalopolis during this week.

Over 102 kg of hashish, 1 kg of heroin, 183 grams of Ice, 115 grams opium, 123 different types of illegal weapons including ammunition used in looting the citizens were seized from the arrested criminals, informed the spokesperson to Karachi Police on Sunday.

As many as three encounters took place in city during this week in which five accused were arrested. The police also recovered illegal arms, snatched items and a vehicle from the accused arrested during encounters.

A total of 68 snatched/ stolen motorcycles and four vehicles were also recovered by the police.

More Stories From Pakistan

