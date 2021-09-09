Over 9.2 m people vaccinated against Coronavirus in South Punjab

Over 9.2 million people have been inoculated against corona pandemic in 11 district of South Punjab so far

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Over 9.2 million people have been inoculated against corona pandemic in 11 district of South Punjab so far.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Secretary Health South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti said that mobile teams were vaccinating masses at their doorsteps besides establishing 222 fixed corona centres where one could visit for vaccination just after showing one's CNIC without any prior schedule.

He informed that over 1.2 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far adding ratio of the virus is 6.5 PC in the region.

Bhatti urged upon masses to strictly follow Corona SOPs to avoid the disease and return of life to normalcy.