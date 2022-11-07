Over 92% of children aged 5-11 years immunized against Corona in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 863,840 children between the age of five to 11 years have been immunized with the anti-Covid dose during the second phase of the paediatric vaccination drive.

District Health Coordinator Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP that more than 92 percent target had been achieved, out of the set target to cover 936,330 children.

He informed that earlier during the "first drive in September around 877,480 children" had received the Covid jabs of the total target of immunizing 936,330 kids.

The health coordinator said that children were inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine, however, he urged for the need to "sensitize the parents over the safety and effectiveness of the pediatric Covid vaccine" through mass media coverage and awareness messages.

There was no shortage of human resources, vaccines, and logistics, he added.

