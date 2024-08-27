Open Menu

Over 925 Mourners Provided First Medical Aid During Chehlum: Rescue 1122

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The district emergency service- Rescue 112 provided first medical aid to 928 mourners during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(RA) across the district.

According to the spokesperson, the first medical aid was provided to mourners at Thalla Bamo Shah, Thalla Ella Shah, and Tehsil Paharpur processions under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Faseehullah.

Similarly, the Rescue 1122 medical teams also shifted five individuals to hospital for further treatment, he added.

He said following the special instructions of Director General Rescue Dr. Ayaz Khan and Regional Director Operations South Imran Khan Yousafzai, Rescue 1122 ensured timely and immediate medical assistance for mourners during the Chehlum.

