Over 92,844 People Rescued As Flood Emergency Continues
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2025 | 11:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Emergency Services Department (ESD) Punjab, Rescue 1122, has intensified its
operations in flood-hit areas across the province, deploying 808 rescue boats and safely
evacuating 92,844 individuals from various high-risk zones.
According to an updated statement by Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmed, flood-affected
regions include areas along the Indus, Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej, and Jhelum rivers. Relief and evacuation
efforts are continuing around-the-clock under the supervision of the provincial monitoring cell.
The spokesperson reported that as of this morning, an additional 922 individuals were rescued
from inundated zones.
The breakdown of individuals rescued so far from various districts of the province is as follows: Bahawalpur 20,552, Kasur 14,574, Pakpattan 8,778, Okara 7,422, Gujranwala 4,830, Vehari 4,253, Nankana Sahib 4,229, Hafizabad 3,999, Mandi Bahauddin 3,801, Narowal 3,570, Bahawalnagar 3,150, Jhelum 1,846, Sialkot 1,728, Layyah 2,081, Mianwali 899, Gujrat 785, Sheikhupura 1,022, Chiniot 792, Sargodha 505, Khanewal 428, Dera Ghazi Khan 1,592, Muzaffargarh 524, Lodhran 205, Multan 155, Rajanpur 155, Attock 53, Jhang 279, Toba Tek Singh 144, Sahiwal 29, Faisalabad 76.
The number of boats deployed by district includes: Kasur 74, Lahore 17, Okara 37, Pakpattan 26, Bahawalnagar 27, Multan 32, Faisalabad 7, Sahiwal 8, Vehari 18, Bahawalpur 20, Lodhran 10, Sialkot 37, Sheikhupura 23, Gujrat 16, Gujranwala 36, Mandi Bahauddin 22, Hafizabad 43, Sargodha 12, Chiniot 25, Jhang 44, Narowal 30, Nankana Sahib 14.
The spokesperson emphasized that rescue operations are being supervised 24/7, and additional teams from neighboring districts are on high alert, ready to be deployed if needed. Citizens are urged to dial 1122 in emergencies and share their exact location for a quick response. The public is also advised to remain vigilant and fully cooperate with rescue teams.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM praises flood rescue efforts, orders for proactive relief measures44 seconds ago
-
Over 92,844 people rescued as flood emergency continues48 seconds ago
-
DC visits flood relief camps50 seconds ago
-
Elder brother of DG FDA passes away11 minutes ago
-
Wasa directed for full-capacity pumping after rain11 minutes ago
-
SU strengthens collaboration with Elementary Colleges for academic reforms11 minutes ago
-
Livestock flood relief camps fully functional in Faisalabad11 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad administration in full action for rapid flood relief11 minutes ago
-
GDA chief reviews key development projects in Gwadar21 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 15 criminals,recover hashish,gutka in separate operations21 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM orders strict monitoring of barrages, embankments1 hour ago
-
Govt to ensure wheat availability after flood: Rana Tanveer2 hours ago