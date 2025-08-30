Over 92,844 people rescued as flood emergency continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Emergency Services Department (ESD) Punjab, Rescue 1122, has intensified its

operations in flood-hit areas across the province, deploying 808 rescue boats and safely

evacuating 92,844 individuals from various high-risk zones.

According to an updated statement by Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmed, flood-affected

regions include areas along the Indus, Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej, and Jhelum rivers. Relief and evacuation

efforts are continuing around-the-clock under the supervision of the provincial monitoring cell.

The spokesperson reported that as of this morning, an additional 922 individuals were rescued

from inundated zones.

The breakdown of individuals rescued so far from various districts of the province is as follows: Bahawalpur 20,552, Kasur 14,574, Pakpattan 8,778, Okara 7,422, Gujranwala 4,830, Vehari 4,253, Nankana Sahib 4,229, Hafizabad 3,999, Mandi Bahauddin 3,801, Narowal 3,570, Bahawalnagar 3,150, Jhelum 1,846, Sialkot 1,728, Layyah 2,081, Mianwali 899, Gujrat 785, Sheikhupura 1,022, Chiniot 792, Sargodha 505, Khanewal 428, Dera Ghazi Khan 1,592, Muzaffargarh 524, Lodhran 205, Multan 155, Rajanpur 155, Attock 53, Jhang 279, Toba Tek Singh 144, Sahiwal 29, Faisalabad 76.

The number of boats deployed by district includes: Kasur 74, Lahore 17, Okara 37, Pakpattan 26, Bahawalnagar 27, Multan 32, Faisalabad 7, Sahiwal 8, Vehari 18, Bahawalpur 20, Lodhran 10, Sialkot 37, Sheikhupura 23, Gujrat 16, Gujranwala 36, Mandi Bahauddin 22, Hafizabad 43, Sargodha 12, Chiniot 25, Jhang 44, Narowal 30, Nankana Sahib 14.

The spokesperson emphasized that rescue operations are being supervised 24/7, and additional teams from neighboring districts are on high alert, ready to be deployed if needed. Citizens are urged to dial 1122 in emergencies and share their exact location for a quick response. The public is also advised to remain vigilant and fully cooperate with rescue teams.