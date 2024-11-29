Open Menu

Over 9.2mln Cases Solved Via Case Management System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Case Management System (CMS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), has facilitated the resolution of over 9.2 million cases across 2,033 district courts in Punjab.

This emerged during a progress review meeting, presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, with senior officials in attendance.

The CMS enables real-time access to case details and court schedules for lawyers and the public, making the judicial process more transparent and efficient. The platform provides an online cause list and case-specific details, streamlining case proceedings for all stakeholders.

Faisal Yousaf said, “The Case Management System is a pivotal tool in ensuring transparency and accelerating the justice delivery process. By offering online access to information regarding pending cases, the system empowers both the public and legal professionals.”

