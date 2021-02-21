Over 930 accused arrested in week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Karachi police during its drive against criminals arrested over 938 suspects from different parts of the megalopolis during this week.

Over 160 kg of hashish, 1.164 grams of heroin and 512 grams of Ice, besides 131 different types of illegal weapons including ammunition used in looting the citizens were seized from the arrested criminals, informed the spokesperson to Karachi Police on Sunday.

As many as four encounters took place in city during this week in which an accused was killed while four others were injured. The police also recovered illegal arms and snatched items from the accused arrested during encounters.

A total of 81 snatched/ stolen motorcycles and nine vehicles were also recovered by the police.