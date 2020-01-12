UrduPoint.com
Over 93000 TB Patients Treated During 2 Decades In Balochistan : Dr. Sami Ullah

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 08:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Balochistan Coordinator of Tubercupsis (TB) Control program Dr. Sami Ullah Kakar, on Sunday said at least 13 prisoners were diagnosed suffering from TB during a year of TB screening in eight prisons of Balochistan, who were being treated.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony held in connection with TB control program here.

He said more than 93,000 TB patients were treated free of cost in last two decades in Balochistan after diagnosis.

Whereas, he added, Genexpent machines have been provided to 35 centers for the timely detection of TB in the province.

TB patients have been diagnosed and provided free treatment facilities through latest machines, which were provided to the centers in 2018 aimed to overcome TB diseases in the province, he said.

Karka said latest project was started with the name "Ahu Mita TB" in province, in which mobile wagans with atteched digital X-ray services were provided to ensure daignosing of TB by X-rays on emergency basis.

He said measures were being continued to decrease spread of TB diseases from one person to another.

"Tb screening free camps had been set up in 15 districts and 7000 people were checked while 235 of them were diagnosed with TB who were under treatment", he said.

Dr. Sami Ullah mentioned that 10000 patients were registered in 2019 among which 83 have been diagnosed with TB.

He said provincial government was taking practical measures to overcome the disease which was increasing rapidly in the area.

He urged all segment of society members including stakeholders, educationists and media to play their effective role to control such diseases.

