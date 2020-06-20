Over 9305 violations of SOPs, health guidelines noted: NCOC

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Friday said over 9305 violations of health guidelines were noted during last 24 hours across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Friday said over 9305 violations of health guidelines were noted during last 24 hours across Pakistan.

According to NCOC, in consequence of the violations more than 839 markets and shops, three industrial units were sealed and 1522 transporters were fined and sealed as per the violation.

Violations of health guidelines across Pakistan recorded as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 683 violations were reported and in response 73 markets and shops and one industry was closed and sealed while 285 transport vehicles were fined.

In Gilgit Baltistan, 267 violations of health guidelines were observed, 64 markets and shops were closed and sealed and 127 transport vehicles were fined as per violations.

In KP, 4684 violations were observed where in consequence 167 markets and shops were closed and 115 transport vehicles were fined as per the violation.

In Punjab, a total of 2287 violations were recorded whereas in consequence 368 markets and shops were closed, two industrial units were sealed and 987 transport vehicles were fined as per the violation.

In Sindh, 681 violations were noted whereas 70 markets and shops were closed and eight transport vehicles were fined as per the violation.

In Balochistan, 703 violations were observed where 97 markets and shops were closed as per the violation.