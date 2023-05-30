Over 93pc cotton sowing target achieved in Multan division, says Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, directed officials to launch a crackdown against fake fertilizers and pesticides across the division.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of the agriculture department here on Tuesday.

He further said that the 93.8 percent cotton cultivation target had been achieved across the division while efforts were underway to achieve the 100 percent target.

He directed officials concerned to take action against those involved in burning crop residues. 'Farmers' livelihood is connected to the land'. Commissioner ordered to ensure the supply of certified Urea and DAP fertilizers at affordable rates and asked all companies to make an inventory of their stock and submit the list to the commissioner office.

Aamir Khattak said that the Punjab government was taking steps to give relief to the farmers. The fruits of the government policies should be delivered to the farmers.

While giving a briefing to Commissioner told that 1536 samples of urea fertilizer were taken across divisions this year from which 35 were found adulterated, and 20 were declared substandard. 46 cases were registered over non-standard mixed fertilizers.

Likewise, 45845 kg of non-standard fertilizers worth over Rs 19.7 million were seized. Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, officers of the Department of Agriculture, farmers, and others were present.