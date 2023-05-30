UrduPoint.com

Over 93pc Cotton Sowing Target Achieved In Multan Division, Says Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Over 93pc cotton sowing target achieved in Multan division, says Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, directed officials to launch a crackdown against fake fertilizers and pesticides across the division.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of the agriculture department here on Tuesday.

He further said that the 93.8 percent cotton cultivation target had been achieved across the division while efforts were underway to achieve the 100 percent target.

He directed officials concerned to take action against those involved in burning crop residues. 'Farmers' livelihood is connected to the land'. Commissioner ordered to ensure the supply of certified Urea and DAP fertilizers at affordable rates and asked all companies to make an inventory of their stock and submit the list to the commissioner office.

Aamir Khattak said that the Punjab government was taking steps to give relief to the farmers. The fruits of the government policies should be delivered to the farmers.

While giving a briefing to Commissioner told that 1536 samples of urea fertilizer were taken across divisions this year from which 35 were found adulterated, and 20 were declared substandard. 46 cases were registered over non-standard mixed fertilizers.

Likewise, 45845 kg of non-standard fertilizers worth over Rs 19.7 million were seized. Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, officers of the Department of Agriculture, farmers, and others were present.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Agriculture Sarfraz Ahmed Cotton All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Gl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Global EV Market transformationa ..

5 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Islan ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Island, reinforcing Shurooq&#039;s ..

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

20 minutes ago
 UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Worki ..

UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Working Group Meeting in India

50 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nott ..

Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nottinghamshire to victory

1 hour ago
 Bismah Maroof charged for code of conduct violatio ..

Bismah Maroof charged for code of conduct violation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.