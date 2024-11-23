Over 9,400 Arrested During Crackdown On Illegal Arms
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) In a sweeping crackdown on illegal weapons, the Lahore Police arrested 9,445 individuals for possessing illegal firearms, 194 for displaying weapons and 536 for resorting to firing into the air this year so far.
According to the Lahore Police spokesman, these operations led to confiscation of a substantial arsenal, including 129 kalashnikovs, 559 rifles, 324 guns, 8,492 pistols and over 46,000 bullets.
CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana reiterated a zero-tolerance policy towards aerial firing, illegal weapon possession and display of firearm, vowing that strict indiscriminate action would be taken against those violating the law.
The CCPO also instructed law-enforcement agencies to intensify their operations against illegal arms dealers and individuals involved in promoting firearms on social media. He emphasized the need for robust legal measures against those encouraging such activities and urged officers to employ their professional expertise to ensure public safety and foster a secure society.
