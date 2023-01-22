UrduPoint.com

Over 947,000 Children Immunized Against Polio In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Over 947,000 children immunized against polio in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :During a week-long anti-polio campaign that concluded on Sunday, as many as 947,000 had been vaccinated against the crippling disease.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Ansar Ishaq, said over 947,000 children below five years of age were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign launched in all tehsils and towns of the district on January 16.

He informed that 3,000 polio teams, 396 area in-charges, and 204 medical officers participated in the drive. In addition, children were also immunized at 307 fixed centres and 182 transit points in the district.

Dr Ansar said the drive had also created awareness about COVID-19, smog, and anti-dengue preventive measures.

Meanwhile, in-charge of the campaign, Chaudary Muhammad Hussain, said that around 15,000 children missed the immunization being out of the city or not present at home.

He said that the missing children would be covered within a couple of days while all refusal cases were protected against the Polio virus on the same day after convincing their parents with the help of local elders.

