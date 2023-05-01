UrduPoint.com

Over 947,000 Children To Be Inoculated Against Polio From May 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2023 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Saadat Ali Khan has said that a week-long Anti-Polio drive will commence in the entire district on May 15.

The CEO told APP that 3,723 teams, including 3,272 mobile teams,289 fixed points,214 Union council medical officers and 765 area in charges, would vaccinate polio drops to over 947,000 children under five years of age during the campaign from May 15 to 21.

He informed that drops would also be administered at 162 transit points while teams would be deputed at toll plazas so that no child could miss immunization.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta directed the official concerned to improve the anti-Polio micro plan devised during the previous campaign. He said that the crippling disease was a national problem and that it was everyone's responsibility to play an influential role in the release of polio in the country.

The Commissioner warned the officials that strict action would be taken against those responsible for fake entries.

Laiqat said hiding facts was not a solution to any problem, but it complicated the issue. He informed that no polio sample has tested positive this year; however, he urged more devotion during the campaign. The Commissioner directed the officials to remain present in the field and ensure no kids could miss immunization.

Laiqat further directed to cover the missing and refusal cases by convincing the parents with the help of local community leaders and achieving the target set for the drive. He added that purpose of frequently launching campaigns was to protect children through protective drops and increase their immunity. He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the disease from society.

