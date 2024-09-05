Over 9.4mln children to be immunized in 7-day

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Over 9.4 million children up to the age of 5 years will be immunized across Sindh during 7- day Anti-Polio drive to be started from September 09, 2024.

This was decided in an important meeting co-chaired by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and the Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi, Secretary Health, Secretary Transport, representatives of Police, WHO, UNICEF and Coordinator EOC Sindh Irshad Ali Sodhar, while all commissioners and deputy commissioners from across the province joined via video link.

The meeting decided that the Polio Campaign will be conducted from 9th to 15th September in 30 districts of Sindh. During this special drive, 9.4 million children will be administered polio drops.

Sindh Coordinator for Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), Irshad Ali Sodhar, briefed the meeting and confirmed that the training of campaign staff has been completed. He also shared that, in collaboration with the district administration, bus terminals in Karachi have been mapped.

Special teams, in cooperation with the Sindh Transport Department, will be deployed at the Sohrab Goth Bus Terminal, where 150 buses depart daily, to ensure children are vaccinated.

Addressing the participants, Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho emphasized that children arriving from other provinces, particularly from Afghanistan, must be administered polio drops at all railway stations and bus terminals.

She urged all District Health Officers (DHO), Deputy Commissioners (DC), partner organizations, polio staff, and EPI staff to ensure that every child is vaccinated properly. "We need to put in extra effort to start cleaning the environment from the virus, and this can only be achieved through joint efforts from everyone involved. The responsibility of eradicating polio lies with all of us,"Dr Pechuho said.

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah expressed his strong commitment to the campaign, stating, "We must demonstrate our true commitment to polio eradication, and I will personally be in the field to show my support for the polio teams. I expect the same level of commitment from all field officers and stakeholders."

He assured full support from the Sindh government and directed all relevant departments to play a proactive role in ensuring the campaign’s success. Chief Secretary Shah also expressed his personal dedication to overseeing the campaign's progress on the ground.

The Sindh Government is fully committed to eliminating polio from the province, and this campaign marks another significant step toward achieving that goal.