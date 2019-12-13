Over 9500 liter contaminated milk discarded in DIK

(@imziishan)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The Halal Food Authority team seized and discarded 9500 liter contaminated milk here on Friday.

Additional Deputy Director Halal Food Authority in the district Wasif Khan and his team checked at the city's entry point tankers which were transporting milk from Punjab to Tank and Bannu.

The team took milk samples for laboratory test on the spot and found the milk impure and unfit for consumption.

As a result, a total of 9500 contaminated milk was disposed off. The inspection team also fined certain persons for mixing water with milk.

The additional deputy director said that drive would continue against adulteration and unhealthy food items indiscriminately to provide quality food items to masses.