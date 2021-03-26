UrduPoint.com
Over 9530 Acres State Land Retrieved From Land Grabbers Across Division

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 10:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The divisional teams had retrieved 9530 acres, 31 kanals and 34 marlas state land from land grabbers up till now during the drive against land grabbers across the division.

In line with special directions of Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood, the crackdown against land grabbers has been accelerated.

Cases were also got lodged against 19 land grabbers while 14 also nabbed among them.

The action was taken on 17 complaints received from overseas Pakistani while 170 acres 18 marlas land worth Rs 339 million of overseas retrieved during this period.

Similarly, 2473 moveable structures was removed while 622 concrete structures were demolished during the anti-encroachment drive across the division.

Exactly 124 cases were registered and over Rs 1.8 million fine was also imposed to encroachers.

Warning issued to 696 people while 741 banners and posters were lifted in Multan division.

