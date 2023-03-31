UrduPoint.com

Over 954,469 Flour Bags Distributed During Mid-March

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Over 954,469 flour bags distributed during mid-March

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Lodhi on Friday said that Over 954,469 flour bags were distributed in Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu during the period (March 19-30).

The DC said, "Free flour is given to 30,480 underprivileged families who are registered with BISP.

" He said, " Up to 667 special counters were established at 32 distribution to facilitate the visitors."Special arrangements are made for women, children and special people at all distribution points which would be continued till the 25th of Ramazan, the DC concluded.

Related Topics

Muzaffargarh Kot Addu March Women All Flour

Recent Stories

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Avia ..

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships to ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships towards ‘zero waste’

56 minutes ago
 WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in floo ..

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in flood-hit areas of KP

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.