Over 954,469 flour bags distributed during mid-March

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Lodhi on Friday said that Over 954,469 flour bags were distributed in Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu during the period (March 19-30).

The DC said, "Free flour is given to 30,480 underprivileged families who are registered with BISP.

" He said, " Up to 667 special counters were established at 32 distribution to facilitate the visitors."Special arrangements are made for women, children and special people at all distribution points which would be continued till the 25th of Ramazan, the DC concluded.