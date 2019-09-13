Over 9550 hectors fumigated against locusts in Tharparkar

(@imziishan)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Spray is being carried out on daily basis to control locusts in Tharparkar district, where 9559 hector land has been fumigated to save the residents of the area from locusts. Officials of agriculture department informed this in a meeting held here Friday to review situation concerning the movement of locusts and measures taken in that regard with deputy commissioner Tharparkar Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem in chair.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, agriculture officials further informed that anti-locusts spray was carried out at over 1490 hectors of land in taluka Islamkot, 700 hectors in taluka Chachhro and 7360 hectors in Nagarparker.

The situation was under control and crops grown on a large area after recent rainfalls had been saved from the attack of locusts, the officials claimed.

The DC, on the occasion, announced that appreciation certificates would be awarded to best performing officials of Revenue and Agriculture departments.