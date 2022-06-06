UrduPoint.com

Over 95pc Judgments Of Federal Ombudsman Implemented: Ejaz Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi here on Monday said that provision of inexpensive and speedy justice to complainants was the top most priority of his office and its over 95 percent judgments were implemented.

Addressing a press-conference here at the Federal Ombudsman Office, Ejaz Qureshi said an applicant can submit an application on a simple paper or register his complaint on the office's online app to get free justice.

He said decisions on remaining five percent complaints were often delayed due to litigation cases in courts and stay orders.

He said the Federal Ombudsman has the power to hear complaints against about 200 federal government departments and organizations, adding most of complaints come through public services departments such as NADRA, sugas, electricity, utility stores, post offices and EOBI etc.

Ejaz Qureshi said students' complaints regarding award of scholarships etc of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) were also received and decided on merit.

He said all the registered complaints were disposed of in two months, adding law has empowered his office to decide petty nature disputes with consultation of rival parties. He urged the media to spread mass awareness about services being provided by the Federal Ombudsman Office to people.

He said about 14 offices of the Federal Ombudsman were operating in Pakistan where our officers were providing speedy relief to complaints, adding former bureaucrats and law officers of high repute including former Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, Justice Muhammad Raza Khan were providing free legal services to the office for facilitation of masses.

Ejaz Qureshi said new offices would be established at Malakanad, tribal districts, Kharan and Gilgit Baltistan besides other remote areas to provide speedy and free justice to complainants at their doorsteps.

He said the establishment of new offices was approved by the President and efforts were underway to allocate funds for it in the upcoming budget. He said an office was established at Abbottabad and another office at Swat was almost completed.

As a result of an increase of mass awareness campaigns by the media, he said about a 40 percent increase in cases were registered besides 48percent hike on online complainant app.

Ejaz Qureshi said financial transparency and merit was the hallmark of his office and no case of financial irregularity has been reported.

