UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 960 Net Metering Connections Installed So Far

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:27 PM

Over 960 net metering connections installed so far

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has installed over 960 net metering connections of different tariff so far in five circles of the company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has installed over 960 net metering connections of different tariff so far in five circles of the company.

The IESCO had received around 1040 net metering applications and the power regulator granted 1029 electricity generation license so far, official sources told APP here Thursday.

They said net metering connections were issued for government departments, industrial, commercial and domestic consumers.

Alternative sources were being utilized to generate electricity in the world adding that net metering was better alternative for achieving environmental friendly and affordable electricity.

"In net metering electricity produce by sun light and customer use it for its requirement and customer can sell excess electricity to Distribution Company," they said.

Net metering system was also installed in the Parliament House and it was first in the world which was fully energized on Renewable Energy, they said.

They said that conducive atmosphere was being provided for the aspirant consumers of net metering in whole IESCO region. Proper guidance was being provided to the consumers in this regard, they added.

They said the IESCO Chief also issued directives to all fields offices for creating awareness about benefits of net metering among the consumers.

They said net-metering was a revolutionary step of the government and the Federal minister for Power Division was also actively pursuing the policy to promote it in all power distribution companies (DISCOs).

For connivance approved venders list has also been uploaded on IESCO and AEDB websites.

For further information please call on AM net metering cell No. 03058882192.

Related Topics

World Electricity Parliament Company All Government Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

PTA invited AIC for consultation on Citizen Protec ..

17 minutes ago

Eye experts urged public for an early eyes screeni ..

17 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Suspends Travel to EU, Dozen Other Co ..

17 minutes ago

Programe for Improved Nutrition in Sindh (PINS) La ..

25 minutes ago

Study recommends three to six eggs per week for ad ..

17 minutes ago

S. Korea to impose tighter immigration procedures ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.