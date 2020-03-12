Over 960 net metering connections installed so far

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has installed over 960 net metering connections of different tariff so far in five circles of the company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has installed over 960 net metering connections of different tariff so far in five circles of the company.

The IESCO had received around 1040 net metering applications and the power regulator granted 1029 electricity generation license so far, official sources told APP here Thursday.

They said net metering connections were issued for government departments, industrial, commercial and domestic consumers.

Alternative sources were being utilized to generate electricity in the world adding that net metering was better alternative for achieving environmental friendly and affordable electricity.

"In net metering electricity produce by sun light and customer use it for its requirement and customer can sell excess electricity to Distribution Company," they said.

Net metering system was also installed in the Parliament House and it was first in the world which was fully energized on Renewable Energy, they said.

They said that conducive atmosphere was being provided for the aspirant consumers of net metering in whole IESCO region. Proper guidance was being provided to the consumers in this regard, they added.

They said the IESCO Chief also issued directives to all fields offices for creating awareness about benefits of net metering among the consumers.

They said net-metering was a revolutionary step of the government and the Federal minister for Power Division was also actively pursuing the policy to promote it in all power distribution companies (DISCOs).

For connivance approved venders list has also been uploaded on IESCO and AEDB websites.

For further information please call on AM net metering cell No. 03058882192.