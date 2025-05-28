Open Menu

Over 960,000 Children Vaccinated In Anti-polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 07:49 PM

Over 960,000 children vaccinated in anti-polio campaign

The three-day national anti-polio campaign in Multan entered its final day on Wednesday with the successful vaccination of over 960,000 children under the age of five

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The three-day national anti-polio campaign in Multan entered its final day on Wednesday with the successful vaccination of over 960,000 children under the age of five.

National Coordinator for the Polio Eradication Programme at the National Emergency Operations Centre, Captain (R) Anwar-ul-Haq, visited Multan to review the progress of the campaign. During his visit, Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu briefed him in detail about the ongoing efforts and targets achieved in the district.

The review meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Mubashar-ur-Rehman and officials from the Health Department.

Captain (R) Anwar-ul-Haq emphasized special attention to the sewage samples from Ali Town, noting that environmental indicators in the area were being closely monitored.

He appreciated Multan's overall performance in polio indicators and highlighted the importance of ensuring rigorous training for polio workers and vaccinators according to modern requirements.

He further stressed the need to maintain the cold chain of the polio vaccine to ensure its effectiveness.

Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu assured that the district administration is committed to reaching every child during the campaign. He noted that there have been no reported refusals to administer polio drops, indicating strong public cooperation.

The DC also visited several areas across the city, inspected polio teams, and interacted with children to assess the campaign’s implementation. He said that strict monitoring of field teams is underway to ensure 100% coverage.

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed honour ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed honour winners of 5th edition of Arab ..

26 seconds ago
 Sharjah CP approves Sharjah Digital Integration Pr ..

Sharjah CP approves Sharjah Digital Integration Programme

57 seconds ago
 Dubai Chambers hosts roundtable to strengthen trad ..

Dubai Chambers hosts roundtable to strengthen trade cooperation with EU

1 minute ago
 Cox, AMEA Power launch water alliance ventures

Cox, AMEA Power launch water alliance ventures

1 minute ago
 UAE, EU continue talks on Comprehensive Economic P ..

UAE, EU continue talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

2 minutes ago
 Arab Media Summit: AI, social platforms define lan ..

Arab Media Summit: AI, social platforms define landscape of modern media

2 minutes ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of 4th cohor ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of 4th cohort of Grade 12 students from Vi ..

2 minutes ago
 Lebanon's Prime Minister visits Museum of the Futu ..

Lebanon's Prime Minister visits Museum of the Future

2 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority lauds 3 wins at Sharjah Publ ..

Federal Tax Authority lauds 3 wins at Sharjah Public Finance Award

2 minutes ago
 MoFA summons Israeli Ambassador, condemns in stron ..

MoFA summons Israeli Ambassador, condemns in strongest terms offensive, deplorab ..

3 minutes ago
 Al Fanar Gas Group, Siemens Energy sign strategic ..

Al Fanar Gas Group, Siemens Energy sign strategic MoU to collaborate on clean en ..

3 minutes ago
 Ali Al Nuaimi receives Deputy Secretary-General of ..

Ali Al Nuaimi receives Deputy Secretary-General of European External Action Serv ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan