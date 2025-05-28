Over 960,000 children vaccinated in anti-polio campaign

The three-day national anti-polio campaign in Multan entered its final day on Wednesday with the successful vaccination of over 960,000 children under the age of five

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The three-day national anti-polio campaign in Multan entered its final day on Wednesday with the successful vaccination of over 960,000 children under the age of five.

National Coordinator for the Polio Eradication Programme at the National Emergency Operations Centre, Captain (R) Anwar-ul-Haq, visited Multan to review the progress of the campaign. During his visit, Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu briefed him in detail about the ongoing efforts and targets achieved in the district.

The review meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Mubashar-ur-Rehman and officials from the Health Department.

Captain (R) Anwar-ul-Haq emphasized special attention to the sewage samples from Ali Town, noting that environmental indicators in the area were being closely monitored.

He appreciated Multan's overall performance in polio indicators and highlighted the importance of ensuring rigorous training for polio workers and vaccinators according to modern requirements.

He further stressed the need to maintain the cold chain of the polio vaccine to ensure its effectiveness.

Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu assured that the district administration is committed to reaching every child during the campaign. He noted that there have been no reported refusals to administer polio drops, indicating strong public cooperation.

The DC also visited several areas across the city, inspected polio teams, and interacted with children to assess the campaign’s implementation. He said that strict monitoring of field teams is underway to ensure 100% coverage.