Over 97% minors using internet in China

Published December 26, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The number of juvenile internet users reached 193 million in 2022 in China, according to the fifth edition of the national survey on internet usage among minors.

The internet penetration rate of juveniles increased from 93.7 percent to 97.2 percent from 2018 to 2022, said the report.

The trend of minors using the internet is obvious, with the internet penetration rate of Primary school students increasing from 89.5 percent to 95.1 percent during the past five years, China Daily reported.

The gap between urban and rural juveniles' internet penetration rate continues to decrease from 5.4 percentage points in 2018 to 1 percentage point in 2022.

Nearly 90 percent of minors have their own internet-connected devices and mainly use mobile phones to surf the internet. In addition, more than 20 percent of juveniles are using new smart devices such as smart watches, smart lamps, smart dictionaries, and other smart screens.

Online learning, playing games, listening to music, watching short videos, and chatting are main activities of minors surfing the internet.

The proportion of juveniles who believe that the internet has a positive impact on their learning has increased from 53 percent in 2018 to 77.4 percent in 2022.

As the management system of online entertainment is constantly improving, 61.5 percent of minors said the time they and their classmates spend on games has significantly reduced.

The number of juvenile internet users who spend time on short-video has grown significantly, with the proportion rising from 40.5 percent in 2018 to 54.1 percent in 2022. And the short-video has become an important path for minors to obtain information.

Moreover, artificial intelligence has been widely noticed by the juvenile, with more than 80 percent of them saying they have heard of AI technology.

