Over 98 Per Cent Of Anti-polio Drive Target Achieved In RWP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

Over 98 per cent of anti-polio drive target achieved in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal has said the anti-polio campaign, which started in across the district on August 2, had concluded successfully.

The CEO told APP that over 705,000 children below five years of age, were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign launched in all tehsils and towns of the district. She said that a 98 per cent target of the drive had been achieved out of the set target to cover 719,000 children.

Dr Faiza informed that 2 per cent of children were missed the immunization as being out of the city or not present at home. She told that 2964 polio teams, 240 health centres and 307 fixed centres, participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization.

The CEO said that polio drops were also administered at 129 transit points of the city for children coming outside the district.

Dr Faiza informed that 3rd party validation of the polio teams was underway and expressed hope that the remaining 2 per cent of children who missed the immunization would come back to their homes after weekly holidays and would be covered in the next two or three days.

She informed that the health department successfully covered all the refusal cases with the help of elders and local administration.

/395

