UrduPoint.com

Over 98 % Target Of Deworming Drive Achieved: Islam

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 08:50 PM

Over 98 % target of deworming drive achieved: Islam

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :In charge deworming campaign, District Health Authority Muhammad islam has said that a six-day long drive which started on September 27 to administer deworming tablets to children between 5 to 14 years of age had concluded successfully on October 2.

Over 490,000 children were administered Mebendazole 500 mg medicine during the campaign launched in all tehsils and towns of the district.

Islam said that as for as concerns, 98 per cent target of the drive had been achieved out of the set target to cover 0.5 million children, adding two per cent of children were missing the immunization as not present at schools or being out of the city.

He informed that free of cost deworming tablets were given to children studying in seminaries, schools, or working at different places.

Islam expressed hope that the remaining 2 per cent of children who missed the immunization would come back to their homes after weekly holidays and would be covered in the next two or three days.

The In charge said that to prevent parasitic worms from infecting the children "Annual mass deworming is very important for our children, as it will help to improve their physical and cognitive growth, enhance school participation, and ultimately long-term well-being". he added.

/395

Related Topics

Holidays September October All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Rwanda discuss w ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Rwanda discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ti ..

5 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai Council for Border Crossing P ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits the pavilions of Bahrai ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits the pavilions of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Russia at ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Serbia Pavilion at Expo 2 ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Serbia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, meets Serbian Presi ..

21 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Ug ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Uganda

21 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.