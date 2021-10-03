Over 98 % target of deworming drive achieved: Islam

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :In charge deworming campaign, District Health Authority Muhammad islam has said that a six-day long drive which started on September 27 to administer deworming tablets to children between 5 to 14 years of age had concluded successfully on October 2.

Over 490,000 children were administered Mebendazole 500 mg medicine during the campaign launched in all tehsils and towns of the district.

Islam said that as for as concerns, 98 per cent target of the drive had been achieved out of the set target to cover 0.5 million children, adding two per cent of children were missing the immunization as not present at schools or being out of the city.

He informed that free of cost deworming tablets were given to children studying in seminaries, schools, or working at different places.

Islam expressed hope that the remaining 2 per cent of children who missed the immunization would come back to their homes after weekly holidays and would be covered in the next two or three days.

The In charge said that to prevent parasitic worms from infecting the children "Annual mass deworming is very important for our children, as it will help to improve their physical and cognitive growth, enhance school participation, and ultimately long-term well-being". he added.

