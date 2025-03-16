- Home
Over 9,800 BISP Beneficiaries Get Financial Aid Under PM Ramadan Relief Package In Lodhran
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Over 9800 beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) are availing Rs 5000 each in financial aid under Prime Minister Ramadan Relief Package across the district.
Assistant Director BISP Kahror Pacca, Bashir Ahmad, told APP here on Sunday said that the financial aid for BISP beneficiaries was being distributed through three centres including Lodhran, Kahror Pacca and Dunyapur tehsils, under the supervision of District Director BISP Irfan Khursheed Malik.
He further stated that the 3119 beneficiaries from Kahror Pacca, 4733 from Lodhran and 1951 from Dunyapur would get the financial assistance.
The initiative aimed to assist poor segments of the society during the holy month of Ramadan.
He said that the beneficiaries could contact their Tehsil BISP offices and retail shops to get the financial assistance.
