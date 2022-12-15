Over 988 graduates awarded degrees at CUST Convocation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Convocation for Graduates of 2022 of Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) was held at Convention Centre Islamabad wherein 988 graduates were awarded degrees.

The BBA, MBA, BS, MS, and PhD graduates in the fields of Management Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Engineering Management, Project Management, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Biosciences, Biotechnology, and Microbiology were awarded degrees.

The chief guest of the occasion Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said education plays a vital role in the economic development of a country. It raises the productivity and efficiency of individuals and thus produces skilled manpower that is capable of leading the economy towards the path of sustainable economic development, he added.

"Our nation is facing daunting challenges. We should do our level best to find viable solutions to the myriad of problems that we are encountering. We should act like an educated nation to solve our problems and demonstrate our abilities to meet the challenges of the high-tech era." Parvez Abbasi (Nishan-e-Imtiaz) was the guest of honour while CUST Chancellor Mian Amer Mehmood presided over the event.

Earlier CUST Vice Chancellor Dr M Mansoor Ahmed welcomed the graduating students for their presence on this memorable and happy occasion and declared this event as a significant milestone in their lives.

In the convocation, 22 graduates were awarded PhD degrees, including six in Management Sciences, four each in Engineering and Computing, and eight in the field of Mathematics.

The PhD graduates included Ahmed Ali Qureshi, Muhammad Nadeem, Syeda Hina Zaidi, Sana Iqbal, Hassan Zada, and Sanober Shaheen in Management Sciences; Muhammad Anis Chaudhry and Muhammad Naeem in Electrical Engineering; Erum Aamir and Muhammad Hassan in Civil Engineering; Qamar-uz-Zaman, Samreen Ayaz, Muhammad Rizwan and Said Nabi in Computer Science; and Faisar Mehmood, Muhammad Sohail Ashraf, Muhammar Anwar, Touqeer Nawaz, Hazrat Bilal, Umair Farooq and Malik Zia Ullah Bashir in the field of Mathematics.

Moreover, 32 gold, 20 silver, and 17 bronze medals were awarded to the graduates who stood 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in their respective degree programmes.

The 'Jinnah Gold Medal' was also awarded to an overall best graduate of the convocation, Adeer Khan of BS Civil Engineering programme, on his overall distinguished performance in curricular and extracurricular activities.