UrduPoint.com

Over 9.8m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Over 9.8m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 9.8 million (9,813,559) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Over 9.8 million (9,813,559) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday 4,907,267 citizens were injected first dose while 4,820,648 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 39,881 health workers were also given first dose while 45,763 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 12,973 first doses and 8,649 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. In order to facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city.

He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except sports Complex Samanabad center which would remained open round the clock.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Mobile Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Dr Yasmin inaugurates PFA's 'Star Rating Project'

Dr Yasmin inaugurates PFA's 'Star Rating Project'

1 minute ago
 European Medicines Agency Warns of Possible New Wa ..

European Medicines Agency Warns of Possible New Wave of New COVID-19 Variants

1 minute ago
 NHMP hands over missing boy to parents, recovers s ..

NHMP hands over missing boy to parents, recovers stolen vehicle

1 minute ago
 31 shopkeepers punished for using polythene bags

31 shopkeepers punished for using polythene bags

2 minutes ago
 US Justice Dept. Asks Congress to Allow Use of For ..

US Justice Dept. Asks Congress to Allow Use of Forfeited Russian Assets to Suppo ..

9 minutes ago
 Member Customs assures APTMA of resolving EFS rela ..

Member Customs assures APTMA of resolving EFS related issues

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.