Over 99 % riders wearing helmets, claims ITP chief

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:14 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Chief Farrukh Rashid has claimed that 99.9 per cent bike riders were wearing headgears while travelling over the Federal Capital's roads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Chief Farrukh Rashid has claimed that 99.9 per cent bike riders were wearing headgears while travelling over the Federal Capital's roads.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) made the claim on his twitter account while terming the compliance a 'success'.

"This is achieved due to efforts of the ITP's education wing which has been constantly educating the motorists about traffic rules and regulations," an ITP official told APP on Thursday.

He said students and civil society were also being engaged to inculcate the traffic rules among the motorists in an effective manner.

The official said zero tolerance was adopted against the violators to ensure safety of the motorists' lives and properties.

He said a campaign had been launched to sensitize the motorists about lane usage to prevent accidents on major roads and arteries.

