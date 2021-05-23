Over 991 accused arrested in week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Karachi Police in its drive against criminals arrested over 991 suspects from different parts of the megalopolis during this week.

The police recovered 118.630 kg of hashish and 696 grams of heroin, 855 grams of Ice from different arrested accused, besides 70 different types of illegal arms and ammunition including 2 hand grenades used in looting the citizens were seized from the arrested criminals, informed the spokesperson to Karachi Police on Sunday.

As many as five encounters took place in city during this week in which three robbers were killed while seven dacoits including six in injured condition were arrested. The police also recovered four snatched or stolen motorcycles, Rs. 70,000/- cash and seven pistols from the accused arrested during encounters which had been sent for forensic.

A total of 48 snatched/ stolen motorcycles were also recovered by the police.