Over 9kg Drugs Seized During Crackdown
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Police have successfully arrested seven drug dealers and recovered more than 9kg drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday.
According to police spokesman, R.A Bazaar Police apprehended Shoaib and recovered 1.8kg drugs from his possession.
Similarly, Civil Lines Police held Muzaffar with 1.6kg, while 1.4kg was confiscated from Bilal.
Following the operation, Mandra Police seized 1.5kg from Sadaqat. Additionally, Airport Police recovered 1.
4kg from Faridullah and Usman was arrested with two separate recoveries of 560gram of charas each.
Race Course Police seized 560gram of charas from Suleman. Police have registered against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.
City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended police teams adding that strict action will be taken against drug dealers without any discrimination and such illegal businesses will be closed down, he concluded.
