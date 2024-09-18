Open Menu

Over 9kg Drugs Seized During Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Over 9kg drugs seized during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Police have successfully arrested seven drug dealers and recovered more than 9kg drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, R.A Bazaar Police apprehended Shoaib and recovered 1.8kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Civil Lines Police held Muzaffar with 1.6kg, while 1.4kg was confiscated from Bilal.

Following the operation, Mandra Police seized 1.5kg from Sadaqat. Additionally, Airport Police recovered 1.

4kg from Faridullah and Usman was arrested with two separate recoveries of 560gram of charas each.

Race Course Police seized 560gram of charas from Suleman. Police have registered against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended police teams adding that strict action will be taken against drug dealers without any discrimination and such illegal businesses will be closed down, he concluded.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Progress All From Airport

Recent Stories

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

8 minutes ago
 The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

5 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

5 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

5 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

1 day ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

1 day ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

1 day ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan