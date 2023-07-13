Open Menu

Over A Dozen Injured In Rain-related Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Over a dozen injured in rain-related incidents

At least a dozen people including two children and three women were injured in rain-related incidents, here on Thursday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :At least a dozen people including two children and three women were injured in rain-related incidents, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals while rescue activities were underway to provide relief to citizens.

The rescuers reported that various sheds collapsed and trees were uprooted due to heavy rain in the district.

Meanwhile, relief camps had been established at Chandraka and Mipalkay near Ravi River to overcome the flood situation.

A spokesman for the district administration told the media that the staff deputed at relief camps were ready to deal with any difficult and challenging situation.

Related Topics

Injured Flood Women Media

Recent Stories

IDB president assures PM of continued support to P ..

IDB president assures PM of continued support to Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's population likely to reach 380mln by 2 ..

Pakistan's population likely to reach 380mln by 2050

6 minutes ago
 UN Chief Hopes Proposals Sent to Putin Will Lead t ..

UN Chief Hopes Proposals Sent to Putin Will Lead to Positive Outcome for Grain A ..

6 minutes ago
 UK Receives Over 300,000 Visa Applications From Uk ..

UK Receives Over 300,000 Visa Applications From Ukrainian Refugees - Authorities

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality and DIEZ sign MoU for Dubai Hor ..

Dubai Municipality and DIEZ sign MoU for Dubai Horizons System

26 minutes ago
 Need stressed for further strengthening Pak-Iran t ..

Need stressed for further strengthening Pak-Iran trade, diplomatic ties

25 minutes ago
UK's National Debt May Hit 300% of GDP by 2070s - ..

UK's National Debt May Hit 300% of GDP by 2070s - Watchdog

25 minutes ago
 US Secret Service Unable to Determine Suspect in W ..

US Secret Service Unable to Determine Suspect in White House Cocaine Probe - Rep ..

25 minutes ago
 Elites of Some Countries Stage Russia's Technologi ..

Elites of Some Countries Stage Russia's Technological Blockade - Putin

30 minutes ago
 Fortum Says Proceedings on Assets Transfer to Russ ..

Fortum Says Proceedings on Assets Transfer to Russian External Management to Sta ..

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2023 empowers gam ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2023 empowers gaming talent with unmissable des ..

41 minutes ago
 Putin Proposes to Prepare New National Project on ..

Putin Proposes to Prepare New National Project on Data Economy

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan