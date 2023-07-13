Over a dozen injured in rain-related incidents

At least a dozen people including two children and three women were injured in rain-related incidents, here on Thursday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :At least a dozen people including two children and three women were injured in rain-related incidents, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals while rescue activities were underway to provide relief to citizens.

The rescuers reported that various sheds collapsed and trees were uprooted due to heavy rain in the district.

Meanwhile, relief camps had been established at Chandraka and Mipalkay near Ravi River to overcome the flood situation.

A spokesman for the district administration told the media that the staff deputed at relief camps were ready to deal with any difficult and challenging situation.