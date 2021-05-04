UrduPoint.com
Over A Dozen IT Projects, Apps Launched To Improve Performance: IGP Inam Ghani

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:51 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that modern policing is not possible without effective use of information technology in the present times

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that modern policing is not possible without effective use of information technology in the present times.

Therefore, the Punjab Police is modernising its working system to curb crimes, he said while speaking at a ceremony, held in honour of the IT branch staff.

The IGP said the IT Division of the Punjab Police, working under DIG Waqas Nazir, has introduced more than a dozen projects and service apps in the last one year, which have helped improve the service delivery.

He said that effective monitoring should be continued for upgradation of other projects including Police Station Record Management System, Human Resource Management System and Criminal Record Management System and fulfillment of all matters as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to ensure immediate solution to the citizens problems.

DIG IT Waqas Nazir briefed the IG Punjab about the programmes and innovative apps launched by the IT Division in the last one year. He said the Punjab Police introduced these IT programmes and apps for effective crime control and public service delivery, including tourist registration, tenancy and employee registration, women safety, e-police post mobile app, e-sign test system and welfare management system. These apps have also helped in improving internal working, monitoring dashboard, weekly rest management system, motor transport automation, new police service card system and financial management.

At the end of the ceremony, IG Punjab also distributed certificates of appreciation and shields among all staff of the IT branch.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Operations Sohail Sukhera, AIG Development Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia and DIG and other officers were also present.

